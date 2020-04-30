Dear Mr. Cuomo

“Enclosed, find a solitary N95 mask leftover from my farming days. It has never been used.

A retired farmer and his immunocompromised wife in Kansas sent New York governor

Andrew Cuomo one of their N95 masks for the governor to pass along to a frontline worker in need.

The mask was accompanied by a heartfelt letter from Dennis and Sharon Ruhnke

that Cuomo read aloud at his daily press briefing.

.…If you could, could you please give this mask to a nurse or a doctor in your city?”

“I am a retired farmer hunkered down in northeast Kansas with my wife

who has but one lung and occasional problems with her remaining lung.

She also has diabetes…

We are in our 70s now and frankly, I am afraid for her,” read the letter.

Cuomo also shared on FB. saying “How beautiful is that, how selfless is that, how giving is that?”

“It’s that love, that courage, that generosity of spirit that makes this country so beautiful.

Full Story and Letter: HERE

Youtube Video of Cuomo reading letter: HERE

