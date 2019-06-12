Credit: | BigStockPhoto.com

Deals And Freebies For Father’s Day.

June 12, 2019

All Dads love a sweet deal…at least THIS Dad does! 🙂

Check out all of the deals I’ve found so far below, and keep coming back up until June 16 as I’ll add more to the roundup!

 

Benihana

When you buy $50 in gift cards at Benihana, you’ll receive a complimentary $10 gift card too.

Bonefish Grill

The chain is also offering a buy $50, get $10 gift card deal.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse

Surprise, another gift card deal! Buy $50 in eGift cards at BJ’s to receive a $10 bonus gift card for Father’s Day.

The Fresh Market

If you want to have Father’s Day dinner at home, The Fresh Market has a meal package that can be ordered in-store or online through June 12. The spread, which costs $49.99 to $59.99 depending on the entrée, saves you over 25 percent and includes the following: your choice of four 10-ounce premium choice NY strip steaks or four seven-ounce Atlantic salmon fillets (you also have the choice to mix and match), four veggie kabobs (portobello mushrooms, red peppers, onions, zucchini, and squash), one pound of broccoli cranberry slaw, four twice-baked potatoes, and four double fudge brownies drizzled in chocolate.

Hooters

On Sunday, June 16, you can buy any 10 wings at Hooters for your dad and get 10 boneless wings free.

Islands

Islands is running a beer deal on Father’s Day—small draft and bottle beers are $4, while large draft beers are $5.

Josh Cellars

At a pop-up shop opening June 12 at Grand Central Terminal’s Vanderbilt Hall, Josh Cellars will offer free on-site bottle engravings and Father’s Day cards, with custom messages penned by on-site calligraphers. It’s the perfect gift for dads who love wine.

Mrs. Fields

Father’s Day cookies and gift baskets are up to 25 percent off.

Olive Garden

You know the drill—buy $50 in gift cards, and you’ll receive a bonus $10 gift card for free.

Ono Hawaiian BBQ

Ono’s deal gives you a $10 gift card for free when you spend $30 on gift cards.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Dads can snag a free shake with any purchase between June 10 and June 16—all they have to do is tell the cashier it’s Father’s Day.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster also has a gift card deal for the holiday. For every $75 spent on Red Lobster gift cards, you’ll get two bonus coupons. There are two ways to redeem them—$10 off two adult entrées, or one free appetizer. The deal is valid any time between July and September.

TCBY

Dads get six ounces of frozen yogurt for free on Father’s Day.

Wienerschnitzel

On Sunday, June 16, dads can score an old fashioned sundae for free.

