We are on the homestretch to Spring now! With the M’s spring training underway in Peoria, AZ, home opener in March, all the Home & Garden Shows, and now we can start to feel those ‘longer’ daylight days! Well, that is when the sun decides to pay us a visit LOL. But seriously, this week alone we pick up 15 minutes of daylight! Check out the Seattle Sunrise & Sunset schedule (HERE).

And don’t forget to SPRING FORWARD 1 hour on March 10th.