Dawn Dating Trend

Attention single people: there’s a new dating trend on the horizon.

Thankfully, this one has nothing to do with ghosting, breadcrumbing, or any of the other cruel behaviors that have emerged as trends on dating apps in the past.

Introducing “dawn dating”, which, as its name would suggest, refers to the act of going on a date in the morning.

It might not sound like the most romantic time to meet a potential new flame – tired eyes and caffeine-deprivation is hardly a recipe for love – and yet, data suggests that more than half (51 per cent) of single people have been on a morning date recently, or would like to do so.

According to dating app Badoo, which surveyed 1,000 of its users, 71 per cent of single people would be impressed if someone asked them to go on a date in the morning.

“For a long time, dates have been reserved for the evening, but we’re seeing a real shift in how we date now, and ‘dawn dating’ looks to be the latest way singletons are making connections,” she said.

“We believe dating should be exciting, and about having fun, and what better way to do that than switching up your dating routine. So whoever you’re chatting to at the moment, try suggesting your next date be a morning one – whether it’s before work to grab a coffee, a walk first thing on a Saturday, or kicking off your Sunday with a yoga class together. You’ll wonder why ‘dawn dating’ wasn’t part of your routine before.”

