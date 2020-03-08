David Downing, COO of YES, big insights on youth suicide epidemic

David Downing, COO of YES–Youth Eastside Services gives a important overview of youth suicide, with specific note of the situation on the Eastside. David has worked in the field of family services for 30 years and says that until the last decade suicide did not factor into teen life situations. Now ‘new’ stressors–excelling to be in the best, the A colleges, on the best sports’ team, keeping up with all on social media has placed a heavy burden on young people, and suicide is seen as a solution. Supporting the work YES does helps all of all to be part of the solution. A fundraising breakfast is scheduled for Wed March 18 at Maydenbauer Center in Bellevue, 7:30am with Guest Speaker, Kevin Hines, suicide prevention advocate (suicide survivor). **Will be postponed depending on health condition status the week of the event.

