David Cook to do three livestream shows, plans in-person tour in fall

Bobby Quillard

David Cook is getting the band back together.

The singer, actor and American Idol season seven champ will release a new six-song EP, The Looking Glass, on April 16 and has planned three livestream shows, which will be his first performances with a full band in over a year. All three performances will originate from Nashville via the streaming platform Mandolin at 8:00 p.m ET.

The first show, April 18, will celebrate the release of The Looking Glass. On May 2, he’ll do a show to benefit the National Brain Tumor Society; fans may recall that David lost his brother to brain cancer in 2009. On May 16, he’ll do a show mixing newer songs with past material.

There are a variety of ticket options available, including meet-and-greets, merch bundles and Q&A’s. Visit BoxOffice.Mandolin.com for full information.

Assuming the pandemic has eased up enough by the fall, David will kick off a brief tour starting September 11 in Cincinnati, OH and wrapping in Columbus, OH, with stops in New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Maryland in between. He’ll follow that up with a co-headlining European acoustic tour with American Idol season eight champ Kris Allen.

Here are David Cook’s tour dates:

9/11 — Cincinnati, OH, Ludlow Garage

9/12 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

9/15 — Northampton, MA, Iron Horse

9/16 — Derry, NH, Tupelo Hall

9/17 — Cambridge, MA, Sonia

9/18 — Norfolk, CT, Infinity Hall

9/20 — New York, NY, City Winery

9/21 — Philadelphia, PA, City Winery

9/23 — Annapolis, MD, Ram’s Head

9/24 — Pittsburgh, PA, Thunderbird

9/25 — Columbus, OH, Rumba Cafe

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.