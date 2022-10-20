David Archuleta talks about balancing his faith with his sexuality

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

﻿American Idol ﻿runner-up ﻿David Archuleta is learning to embrace his sexuality and his faith, which he admits can be challenging.

Speaking to ﻿Out ﻿magazine, the singer opened up about being a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and how he struggled to follow its teachings when it comes to sexuality.

“Literally my purpose before was building up the kingdom of God and the greatest way do that was to marry a woman and have children with her. That was my ultimate goal for the first 30 years of my life,” David confessed. “Now, I have to decide what it is as a queer person. I’ve been engaged three times. I bought three wedding rings for girls, but it felt dishonest.”

The “Crush” singer came out as queer in June 2021 and admits he is still exploring his sexual identity.

“The church could tell I was not being honest with them. Now that I’m being honest, the thing that [the church] taught me is backfiring. I just say I’m queer. I still don’t know exactly where I am on the spectrum,” David offered.

As for whom he’s attracted to, he explained, “I’m definitely more leaning towards guys. That’s who I’ve been dating… are guys.”

David sings about his journey in the new song “Faith in Me,” which he says is an empowerment anthem. “Since I’ve come out, it’s been very difficult for me to write. Everything that I wrote about was spiritually driven. I’m at a place where I just want to have a moment of release, just breaking free, high energy [and] having fun,” he expressed.

He rewrote the song to “reflect more of where I’m at now.” He said, “It’s that liberating feeling and I’m very happy with how it came out.”

