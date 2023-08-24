Dave Stewart celebrating Eurythmics’ ‘Sweet Dreams’ on the road without Annie Lennox

ABC/Eric McCandless

Eurythmics guitarist Dave Stewart is hitting the road to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the band’s classic album Sweet Dreams, but fans hoping to hear Annie Lennox sing with him are out of luck.

Stewart announced plans for the Eurythmics Songbook Sweet Dreams 40th Anniversary Tour, but Annie won’t be a part of it because she is no longer touring.

“Looking forward to this, I love performing these songs,” he writes on Instagram. “I spent 1,000’s of hours crafting them in the studio and had the best partner in Annie but she has said she won’t be touring anymore which I totally understand.”

Instead, Stewart says he’ll be accompanied by “brilliant all female musicians and three wonderful female vocalists,” noting, “I promise a stunning show full of memorable songs.”

Right now, Stewart has only announced one show, taking place November 7, in Basel, Switzerland. He advised fans to “stay tuned for more live show announcements coming soon!”

Tickets for the Basel show go on sale August 30 at 7 a.m. U.K. time.

The Eurythmics have not released any new music since their 1999 album, Peace. The last time Stewart and Lennox took the stage together was at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, where they reunited to perform “Would I Lie To You,” “Missionary Man” and “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).”

