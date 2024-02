s_bukley|BigStock

Foo Fighters‘ Dave Grohl spent his Super Bowl Sunday barbecuing at a homeless shelter in LA.

The rocker and his friends donated over 24 hours of their time on Sunday (February 11) at The Woodlands Family Shelter in Woodland Hills, California, where they barbecued 70 pork butts.

