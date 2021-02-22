Daughtry schedules virtual concert experience for next month

Daughtry is stepping back into the spotlight with a virtual concert that’s more than just a performance of a bunch of songs.

On March 12 at 9 p.m. ET, Daughtry will do a full-band livestream from Nashville, via Gigs Live. The group will perform their greatest hits, and also do a live Q&A and host a virtual fan wall. Virtual meet-and-greets are also available, and so is exclusive merchandise.

“I am very excited to be doing our first, full band concert livestream, including our single, ‘World on Fire,'” Chris Daughtry says in a statement. “Also, a select number of fans will get to be live on screens in the crowd, so we can see and hear you!”

Tickets to the event start at $20, but if you want to appear on the virtual fan wall so you can interact with the band during the performance and the Q&A, that’ll set you back $75. To buy tickets, VIP packages, meet-and-greets and more, visit Gigs Live.

By Andrea Dresdale

