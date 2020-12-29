Dating Mantras for Good Vibes

kirasolly|BigStock

If your goals include finding a new romance, then try these dating mantras to recite in 2021

If you are looking for a partner:

1. My heart is open and I’m ready to receive real love.

2. I’m lovable and worthy of love just as I am.

3. I’m in charge of my own romantic destiny.

4. The right person is out there for me, and I’ll know them when I meet them.

5. I’m ready to get out of my comfort zone and am not afraid to be vulnerable.

If you just want to have fun:

6. I’ll focus on being in the moment and embracing every experience.

7. I’m open to whatever possibilities come my way.

8. I’m worthy of happiness on my own terms.

9. I will set my boundaries and reject the pressure and judgment of others.

10. I trust my instincts and desires to guide me in doing what’s right for me.

If you are taking some time alone:

11. Love will come when I’m ready. For now, I’m happy to be single and free.

12. I’m worthy of my own love.

13. This year I’m my own soul mate.

14. I enjoy the feeling of freedom that comes with being unattached.

15. I’m whole and complete all on my own.

No matter where you’re at with your dating goals this year,

the one mantra you’ll want to incorporate into your aspirations is

“This is my year.”

That’s because 2021, like every year,

is ultimately going to be what you make it.

