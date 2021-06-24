Dating App Red Flags

yudram_TA|Bigstock

Okay this is for the ladies, because I can’t find any red flag articles for the men.

Seriously, I can’t find any red flags for me to watch for, however

I know there have to be some, right?

So for now top 4:

*“If he’s standing in front of a nice car, eight times out of 10 it’s not his.”

* If the man claims to be an “’entrepreneur’, ‘writer’ or ‘musician’

take that to mean you’re going to be splitting the bill at dinner.”

*Any man who claims, “mom is my world’ he’ll either ghost you

or propose within a month, there’s no in-between.”

“And if he’s looking for ‘smth casual’, it’s not worth the tears sis.”

This and other rules are a must know for any lady looking for love,

according to TikTok user @sydneyplus who claims to work at a dating app and posted

a “public service announcement” for all women this week.

At the end of the video the TikTok user asks “any red flags I missed?”

The video has been watched almost 100,000 times and commented on by over 250 people.

One commenter added women should be concerned if “the dating profile

is all selfies or pictures from the same day”.

