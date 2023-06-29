Date set for the 2024 Grammy Awards

CBS Presents The Grammys /CBS Â©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The Recording Academy has set the date for the 2024 Grammy Awards. The 66th Grammy Awards will take place Sunday, February 4, at Los Angeles’ Crytpto.com Arena, airing live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET and streaming on Paramount+.

Fans will know who’s in the running for awards before the holidays, with this year’s nominees to be announced Friday, November 10.

The 2024 awards will see several changes, including three new categories: Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording. It will also see the Record of the Year and Best New Artist categories scaled down from 10 to eight nominees.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.