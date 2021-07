Meet Truffles the support cat.

Not only does she purr and play and do all the things regular kitties do

She also supports her optician friend in a very special way.

How? By encouraging nervous children to see glasses and eye patches as fun, friendly—and not at all scary.

See, this former stray is more than happy to wear a pair of glasses herself.

Check her out in some of her fashionable lenses.

