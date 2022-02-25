Daryl Hall releases 2012 cover of Eurythmics’ “Here Comes the Rain Again” featuring Dave Stewart

Legacy Recordings

Hall & Oates singer Daryl Hall has released a live version of the 1984 Eurythmics hit “Here Comes the Rain Again” that he performed with the latter group’s Dave Stewart as an advance track from his upcoming solo compilation, BeforeAfter, due out April 1.

The performance, which features Daryl on vocals and piano and Stewart on acoustic guitar, comes a 2012 episode of Hall’s Live from Daryl’s House show. The track is available now via digital formats, while a video of their rendition of “Here Comes the Rain Again” has been posted on Hall’s official YouTube channel.

Hall has had a collaborative relationship with Stewart that dates back to Daryl’s 1986 album, Three Hearts in the Happy Ending Machine, which was produced by Dave and includes three songs that he co-wrote.

As previously reported, BeforeAfter is a 30-track collection that features selections from all five of Hall’s solo studio albums, as well as eight performances from the Live from Daryl’s House series, six of which are previously unreleased.

Other Live from Daryl’s House performances on the compilation include a rendition of Todd Rundgren‘s “Can We Still Be Friends with Rundgren, and covers of Ruby and the Romantics‘ “Our Day Will Come” and Gladys Knight and the Pips‘ “Neither One of Us (Wants to Be the First to Say Goodbye).”

Coinciding with BeforeAfter‘s release, Hall will embark on his first solo tour in a decade, with Rundgren as his special guest. The eight-show trek runs from an April 1 concert in Chicago through an April 16 show in National Harbor, Maryland, and includes stops at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and New York City’s Carnegie Hall on April 5 and April 14, respectively.

