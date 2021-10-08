Darren Criss announces Christmas tour in support of new holiday album ‘A Very Darren Crissmas’

Decca Records

Emmy-winning actor and singer Darren Criss is hitting the road for a holiday tour in support of his new album, A Very Darren Crissmas, which is out today.

The album features guest appearances by Adam Lambert, actress Evan Rachel Wood and country singer Lainey Wilson. It’s a collection of classics like “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” off-kilter holiday tunes like “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas,” and one original, “Drunk on Christmas.”

Meanwhile, his A Very Darren Crissmas Tour kicks off December 3 in Indianapolis, IN and is set to wrap up December 22 in Hershey, PA. Tickets go on sale October 15th at DarrenCriss.me/avdctour.

On Instagram, Criss writes, “Who wants to live on a tour bus during the coldest time of year? THIS GUY. Wanna know why? Cuz I wanna take A Very Darren Crissmas on the road and play these tunes for you live and in person! The real question is- will you join me?“

The former Glee star also already has plans for 2022: He’ll be starring in the Broadway revival of David Mamet‘s classic 1975 drama American Buffalo, along with Sam Rockwell and Laurence Fishburne. Performances begin March 22, 2022, with the opening set for April 14, 2022.

