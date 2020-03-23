Danny DeVito, Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller team up to tell New York residents to “Stay home”

With growing reports of citizens not taking self-quarantining or social distancing as seriously as heath officials would like, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo teamed up with Danny DeVito, Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller to make a passionate plea to residents to stay home as part of his New York Stronger Together campaign.

On Sunday, the governor shared video of the three actors petitioning fans to take the COVID-19 coronavirus seriously.

Stiller adopted a more serious tone as he reminded fans, “We really have to all stay home. It’s the only way we’re going to stop the spread of this virus.” He also tried to present home quarantine as an opportunity to reset and recharge.

“Maybe read some books or watch some movies or take up a hobby,” the Meet the Parent star encouraged before revealing that he’s taken up chainsaw art to pass the time. The video ends with him watching a YouTube tutorial as he readies a chainsaw next to a big block of wood.

As for DeVito, he reminded fans to consider people that are his age. “Young people can get [the virus] and they can transmit it to old people and the next think you know — I’m out of there,” the 75-year old quipped.

De Niro, 76, adopted a similar message as DeVito’s, saying “We all need to stay home” to “protect others and all the older people you love.” He also jokingly cracked, “I’m watching you.”

The PSA campaign comes as residents continue to ignore the public gathering ban with large numbers reported in public areas like parks.

In New York City, police have been given the authority to break up large public gatherings, with Mayor Bill de Blasio mulling over closing streets on Sunday to further encourage residents to stay home.

