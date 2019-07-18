Danish Schoold Teaching Empathy

“Klassens tid”, is an empathy lesson for Danish Students. Empathy helps build relationships and prevents bullying.

Denmark is one of the happiest countries in the world. This is according to the UN’s World Happiness Report.

“Klassens tid” is a fundamental part of the Danish curriculum. The hour of empathy is as important as the time spent,

for example, on English or mathematics. During the Klassens tid students discuss their problems,

either related to school or not, and the whole class, together with the teacher,

tries to find a solution based on real listening and understanding.

More info: Website

