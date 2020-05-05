Daniel Radcliffe kicks off at-home readings of ‘Harry Potter’

Jim Spellman/Getty Images(LONDON) — Harry Potter at Home just gained some major star power.

J.K. Rowling and her Wizarding World website have announced that they’ve enlisted some famous faces to read all 17 chapters of Harry Potter and Sorcerer’s Stone over the coming weeks, including the actor who played the titular hero himself, Daniel Radcliffe.

Radcliffe kicks things off with Chapter 1, which is now available to stream for free on Spotify and the Wizarding World website.

Other narrators include David Beckham, Dakota Fanning, Eddie Redmayne, Crimes of Grindelwald actress Claudia Kim, and Cursed Child stage actress Noma Dumezweni, with more surprises and special appearances to be announced.

Harry Potter at Home was conjured up by Rowling last month as a digital destination designed for kids who are being kept away from school by the COVID-19 pandemic.

