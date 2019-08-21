Dancing with the… Stars? Season 28 Cast Announced

August 21, 2019

Okay… I tease ABC a bit.  There are some big names just announced for Season 28 including Dawson!  Where ya been since Varsity Blues James Van Der Beek??

Hannah Brown?  We knew that 2 days ago.  Ray Lewis?  I’ll bite my tongue.  The funniest one on the list is Sean Spicer… but you have to agree it would be WAY funnier to have Melissa McCarthy dancing this season AS Sean Spicer.

This just in:  Long term viewers are already threatening to boycott the season based solely on the cast.  Go figure!

About Seth

Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
