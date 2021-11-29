Dancing on the sofa? Lionel Richie adds furniture to his home collection

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

Lionel Richie wants you to say “Hello” to the new items he’s added to his home collection.

In addition to things like bed linens, towels and pillows, the singer is now offering furniture, and the first items are designed for storage as well, including ottomans, hampers and benches.

“Being able to expand my home line means so much to me. We have all spent so much time at home this past year so I wanted to create home products that are not only beautiful, but also comfortable and practical. I am so happy to be able to share it with the world,” says Lionel in a statement. The pieces are described as “timeless, glamorous and functional.”

The furniture is available on Amazon now, as is Lionel’s signature fragrance, which is, of course, called HELLO by Lionel Richie.

