Dame Helen Mirren would “love” to star in a movie with Lady Gaga: “That’d be brilliant”

Lady Gaga may not have received an Oscar nomination for her most recent film, House of Gucci, but at least one legendary, Oscar-winning star is totally down to make a movie with her.

Dame Helen Mirren was seen tightly hugging Gaga at the Screen Actors Guild Awards earlier this year, and even appeared to be wiping away the star’s tears. Asked by W magazine what the two talked about at the event, Mirren explained, “We didn’t really talk — we just emotionally engaged. She’s a beautiful person. She’s very, very, very special.”

Mirren revealed that she’d previously met Gaga and her parents at an event at which the “Rain on Me” star was performing, and noted, “What an amazing performer she is on every level. She’s also very, very vulnerable, and very sweet. I think we were just having a little girl love fest.”

When W magazine suggested that one day the two might-co-star in a movie together, Mirren liked the idea, responding, “Yeah, wouldn’t that be wonderful? I’d love that. That would be brilliant.” She also predicted that she and Gaga would have “good chemistry.”

Mirren is the only person to have achieved the so-called ‘triple crown of acting’ in both the U.S. and the U.K. In the States, she’s won an Oscar, a Tony and four Emmys; in the U.K., she’s won the equivalent honors: a British Academy Film Award, a Laurence Olivier Award, and three British Academy Television Awards.

