Daisy and the Six and Stevie Nicks

Daisy Jones and the Six has won Stevie Nicks over by a landslide.

The Fleetwood Mac musician publicly shared praise for star Riley Keough, as well as the Amazon Prime show itself, after watching it in its entirety for a second time. (The series, based on the 2019 book of the same name, is loosely inspired by the British-American rock band.)

“Just finished watching Daisy Jones + the 6 for the 2nd time,” Stevie captioned an Aug. 15 Instagram post featuring a photo of the fictional band. “In the beginning, it wasn’t really my story, but Riley seamlessly, soon became my story. It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story.”

For Stevie, the series not only hit close to home, but it’s one she wished fellow Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie, who died in November 2022, had been able to watch as well.

In response to her post, Riley—who plays led singer Daisy—commented using heart-eyed, shocked and praying-hand emojis. But she wasn’t the only one from the series that chimed in, as costars Suki Waterhouse and Camila Morrone wrote heart emojis as well.

Reese Witherspoon, whose company, Hello Sunshine, produced the series, also chimed in with equal admiration, writing, “Oh my stars, Stevie!! This means the world to the whole @daisyjonesandthesix team! Thank YOU for cutting the path!”

BTW in case you didn’t know Riley Keough is Pricilla Presley’s grand-daughter.

