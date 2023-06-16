Dad Jokes You Have Never Heard Before

I keep all my dad Online_Infinite|BigStock

Ah, dad jokes. They are the jokes we hate to love, right?

We may roll our eyes and sigh when we hear them, but there’s no denying there’s a charming quality about the goofy wordplay our fathers like to dish out. In fact, these jokes have become so popular that the term “dad joke” became part of Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary in 2019.

According to the dictionary, a dad joke is “a wholesome joke of the type said to be told by fathers with a punchline that is often an obvious or predictable pun or play on words and usually judged to be endearingly corny or unfunny.”

Here’s one from Facebook creator Logan Lisle:

“I can’t bring my dog to the pond anymore. The ducks keep attacking him.

“Guess that’s what I get for getting a pure bread dog.”

or

“I only seem to get sick on weekdays. I must have a weekend immune system.”

Let’s be honest, those Monday blues hit hard and can last throughout the week. But Friday afternoon hits, and boom, we’re ready to go!

“What did the triangle say to the circle?

“You’re pointless.”

