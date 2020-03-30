Dad Bans Son From Coming Home After Spring Break Trip During This Pandemic.

Two weeks ago, Matt Levine’s immediate concerns centered on where to find the best happy hour and coolest DJ. Now, he just wants his coronavirus-panicked dad to let him back in the house.

While residents in his hometown of Nanuet, NY, were hunkering down to avoid corona, 21-year-old Matt and his friends from Springfield College in Massachusetts hit up spring break in South Padre Island, Texas — and stayed there against the advice of his father, Peter Levine.

His Dad spoke with him every day and told him that maybe they should come home, but he didn’t . As the news here was getting worse and worse, Matt sent pictures of him and his friends congregating outdoors and listening to live music so when he came back home, the door was locked…and it STAYED locked!

