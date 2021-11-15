DA says it’s “premature” to label death of Chris Daughtry’s daughter a homicide

Chris Daughtry and Hannah in 2010; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Despite early reports calling the death of Chris Daughtry’s daughter Hannah Price a “homicide,” the district attorney in the case says it would be “premature” to label it as such.

A statement from the District Attorney for Tennessee’s 8th District obtained by People says, “This is a death investigation and any attempt to classify it as a homicide investigation at this time is premature and irresponsible.”

It continues, “Further, no one has been arrested pertaining to the death of Ms. Price. Once the investigation into the death of Hannah Marie Price is complete, authorities will forward their findings to the Eighth Judicial District Attorney General’s Office for review.”

Hannah, 25, was found dead in her home by police on Friday; a cause of death has not yet been released. There were reports her boyfriend was taken into custody, but police have not confirmed whether it was related to her death.

Hannah is Chris’s adopted daughter; his wife, Deanna Daughtry, is her mother. On Instagram, Deanna initially posted that Hannah had sustained “injuries that caused her death.”

Daughtry has postponed several show dates in the wake of the tragedy.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.