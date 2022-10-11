Cyndi Lauper unveils her Girls Just Want To Have Fundamental Rights fund

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Cyndi Lauper, one of the many singers to express shock and outrage over the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, has launched the Girls Just Want To Have Fundamental Rights fund to support reproductive rights.

Lauper said upon announcing her new initiative on Tuesday, “I never thought I would see the day that a fundamental civil right for half of the population would be taken away in this country. We must push back.”

“It is more important than ever that organizations advancing women’s rights and outreach programs ensuring access to safe and legal abortion, reproductive health, and prenatal care have the financial resources they need to do their life-saving work. We will do all that we can to support them,” her statement continued. “I believe in the United States and I believe that we will not only regain the right to choose, but one day actually secure full equality.”

The Girls Just Want To Have Fundamental Rights fund — a play of words off her 1983 hit “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” — is a partnership with the Tides Foundation. The donor-advised fund will disburse grant money to organizations focused on ensuring abortion access and reproductive health services.

Lauper will continue to raise money via multiple fundraising opportunities that are set for this year. She invites fans to donate to the cause on the fund’s official website.

Cyndi has also re-released her abortion rights song “Sally’s Pigeons,” which is about a woman losing her life in a back-alley abortion at a time when the procedure was illegal. To coincide with her new fund, she shared a new lyric video for the song’s acoustic version. The release doubles as a fundraiser for her new initiative.

