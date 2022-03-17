Cyndi Lauper, Sara Bareilles, Lauren Daigle & more to salute Joni Mitchell at MusiCares Person of the Year gala

L-Cyndi Lauper, R-Joni Mitchell; Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

This year’s MusiCares Person of the Year benefit — the annual star-studded pre-Grammy event — will be a salute to Joni Mitchell. Now the artists who’ll be saluting the legendary singer/songwriter at the gala have been announced.

Sara Bareilles, Pentatonix, Lauren Daigle, Cyndi Lauper and Chaka Khan are among the performers, as well as Emmy-winning actor/singer Billy Porter, Crosby, Stills & Nash‘s Stephen Stills and jazz legend Herbie Hancock, who won the Album of the Year Grammy in 2008 with River: The Joni Letters, an album of Joni Mitchell covers.

In addition, Crosby, Stills & Nash’s Graham Nash, Mitchell’s former boyfriend, will perform remotely.

The event will take place April 1 at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas. In addition to the concert, the gala will include a silent auction, reception and dinner. Mitchell, 78, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997, is being honored for her impact on the music industry and for being a huge inspiration to generations of artists.

The gala benefits MusiCares, the charitable arm of the Recording Industry, which supports the health and welfare of the music community.

