Cyndi Lauper makes surprise appearance, performs at Respect for Marriage Act signing

Cyndi Lauper made a trip to Washington, D.C., Tuesday to thank President Joe Biden for his support of the Respect for Marriage Act.

ABC News reports that ahead of the signing ceremony, Lauper surprised the press in the White House briefing room, with White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre introducing her by joking, “I know we have some serious business ahead of us today, but, you know, sometimes girls just want to have fun,” referring to one of Cyndi’s biggest hits.

“I came here because I wanted to say thank you to President Biden, Speaker Pelosi, Vice President Harris and all the advocates and his team for all families — mine and a lot of my friends and people you know,” Lauper told reporters. “We can rest easy tonight because our families are validated, and because now we’re allowed to love who we love.”

Lauper also performed at the signing ceremony, treating those gathered to her classic song “True Colors,” introducing it by saying, “Well this time love wins.” Sam Smith was also on hand to perform their hit track “Stay With Me.”

Biden signed the bill into law Tuesday afternoon. It repeals the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act, which prohibited federal recognition of same-sex marriages.

