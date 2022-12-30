Cyndi Lauper, Harry Styles and others whose songs reached 1 billion YouTube views this year

Courtesy of YouTube Music

Music videos from Cyndi Lauper, Harry Styles, Justin Timberlake and more joined YouTube’s exclusive Billion Views Club in 2022.

Cyndi enjoyed her first-ever Billions Club video after her 1983 hit “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” which was first uploaded to YouTube in October 2009, was watched over 1.13 billion times this year.

Cyndi wasn’t the only throwback to amass 1 million views: The Police‘s “Every Breath You Take” and Europe‘s “The Final Countdown” — respectively released in 1983 and 1986 — are also new members of the club. Aqua‘s 1997 song “Barbie Girl” also earned its membership this year.

For Harry, his 2017 debut single, “Sign of the Times,” surpassed the milestone, while “Drag Me Down,” his 2015 hit with One Direction, completed its seven-year journey to join the club.

Two Justins added new members to the club: Justin Timberlake’s “Mirrors,” which was uploaded in March 2013, and Justin Bieber‘s 2012 “Beauty and a Beat” collab with Nicki Minaj.

The Weeknd now has five songs in YouTube’s Billion Views Club after two videos — “Save Your Tears” and his Daft Punk collab “I Feel It Coming” — crossed the milestone.

Lady Gaga scored her third entry in the club after her 2008 hit “Poker Face” was viewed 1 billion times this year.

Rihanna‘s “Stay,” her 2013 collab with Mikky Ekko﻿, became her second club entry after amassing more than 1 billion views this year.

Other songs to join the club were Maroon 5‘s “One More Night, fun. and Janelle Monáe‘s “We Are Young,” Pharrell Williams‘ “Happy” and Imagine Dragons‘ “Demons.”

In all, more than 50 music videos earned over 1 billion views this year. YouTube’s Billion Views Club has been going strong since 2012, when Psy‘s “Gangnam Style” became the first song to amass 1 billion views on the platform.

