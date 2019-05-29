Credit: BigStockPhoto

Cutest Thing You’ll See All Day… Guaranteed!

May 29, 2019

I can’t backup my headline with cash money… you may see some new keyboard cat vid and that is out of my control.  But seriously… these orphaned otter pups at The Oregon Zoo are beyond totes adorbs.

I’m reminded of a story I remember from growing up in New England.  Father hears his little girl giggling and splashing coming from beyond the bathroom door.  Opens it to discover a penguin swimming in the family bathtub.  Little girl, on a school field trip, had smuggled it out of the Mystic Connecticut aquarium in her school backpack.  The animal wasn’t harmed and promptly returned… but not after an hour or two of splish, splashy fun.

I’m so much an animal lover that I would NEVER endanger the life of a critter to smuggle one into MY home… but I gotta tell ya, with these two otters, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t tempted.

Also:  I know have a craving for an Otter POP.

About Seth

Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.