Cutest Canine!!!

The Transportation Security Administration has announced the winner of its 2022

Eebbers, an 11-year-old Vizsla-Labrador mix from Minnesota, stole hearts and was voted Eebbers is a passenger screening canine – or PSC – who works at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in Minnesota. The pup assists in screening travelers and their bags for explosives as an extra layer of security, and has been doing so for almost 10 years.

The agency held the contest last week on social media in honor of National Dog Day to acknowledge the important role TSA’s hardworking canines play in protecting the nation’s transportation system.