Cute Attack

Is there anything cuter than a baby? Cubs?

Two cheetah cubs have visited the outdoor enclosures at

in Switzerland for the first time since their birth in April.

The male and female cubs are the first offspring of 3-year-old mother Dina.

According to the zoo, cheetah mothers raise their cubs on their own.

The cubs’ father, Ross, 4 years old, will be in an enclosure in another part of the zoo.

“The breeding of cheetahs is still a great challenge for zoos worldwide because

of the animals’ unsociable nature,” a zoo spokesperson said.

Basel Zoo currently shelters more than 30 young cheetahs.

Scientists are calling for cheetahs to be unlisted to endangered,

according to from the United Nations on World Wildlife Day.

“It is estimated that there are only 6600 cheetahs left in the wild.

Most are not in protected areas, which frequently leads to conflicts with cattle breeders,”

