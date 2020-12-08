Curses Foiled Again

The Grinch did not steal Christmas.

On Sunday, the Grinch was spotted sneaking around Jolly Park in Gaffney S.C.

and was arrested by Police Chief Chris Skinner and taken into custody.

The Grinch’s plan to steal Christmas and holiday cheer has been

foiled by a police department in South Carolina.

After thinking through his actions his heart grew three sizes and

the true meaning of Christmas came through.

At the request of Santa, charges have been forgiven.

Video: HERE

Full Story and Video: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069