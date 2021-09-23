Curses Foiled Again

Firefighters wrapped many of the famous trees in fire-resistant foil.

Expert firefighting, contingency planning, and gallons upon gallons of water mean that the stands

of giant sequoia trees in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains appear to be safe for future generations.

The September 9th “Windy Fire,” started by a lighting strike, burned 25,000 acres in Peyrone

Sequoia Grove and the Red Hill Grove before it converged on Sequoia National Park.

There, firefighters wrapped many of the famous trees such as “General Sherman”

the largest tree on Earth by volume, in fire-resistant foil capable of withstanding 1,200°F.

“The structures in the Giant Forest, the museum, all the infrastructure around the General Sherman tree,

that’s all got sprinklers on it, and firefighters are running those sprinklers pretty much nonstop to make

sure everything stays wet.

But right now, all the protection efforts in the Giant Forest are going really well”.

A trip to Sequoia National Park teaches one that the giant conifers actually withstand fires very well,

and many of those whose count of years stretch into the thousands would have endured many fires.

Their bark, like a giant spongy blanket, can be 32-inches thick, and protects them from the flames.

The trees actually need levels of heat which only a fire can generate to release

the seeds stored in their cones.

In practice then, sequoias are literally born in flames.