Credit: BigStockPhoto

Curious Barista Saves A Life

October 17, 2019

Meet Nicole, nice barista who noticed a customer was having a bad day.

After her shift she went to the customers table, sat down and said “what’s up?”

That’s when she discovered he had a kidney disease  that was getting worse by the day.

After listening to his story she went home and told her husband, also a veteran about this man.

He said “hey I have a kidney, he can have one of mine.”

Doctors say that Justin’s (barista’s hubby)  incredible gift will buy Vince (veteran with kidney disease) another 20 years of life.

How cool is this??  She took an extra minute to check in on someone having a bad day and it led to a perfect match with her hubby.

Full Story: HERE

