"Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas”: Michael Bublé gets animated with Dolly Parton

Michael Bublé and country legend Dolly Parton become animated characters in the music video for their Christmas duet, “Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas.”



The cartoon clip, which is available to watch exclusively on Facebook, finds the pair holed up by a fire at “Holly Dolly’s Ski Resort” as a blizzard rages outside. Michael’s cartoon self plays piano as an animated Dolly, decked out in seasonal red, sings along.



Elsewhere in the video, the pair take on the role of Santa’s helpers, seeking out anyone who’s not in the holiday spirit and helping them to, y’know, “Cuddle Up” and “Cozy Down.”

The song comes from Dolly’s A Holly Dolly Christmas, the singer’s first full Christmas album in three decades. Her duet with Michael isn’t the collaboration on the project: Willie Nelson, Jimmy Fallon, Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus and more also sing with Dolly on the record.



A Holly Dolly Christmas reached number one on Billboard’s Top Holiday Albums chart after its early October release.





By Carena Liptak

