CUCKOO SPIT SPIT SPIT

A lot has happened since our last episode. Sadly, we lost Loretta Lynn, Angela Lansbury, Judy Tenuta. We’re still mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth and Coolio. But there was also the welcoming news of Adnan Syed finally able to live as a free man after more than 2 decades in prison. Laurie and Claire discuss the overturning of Adnan’s conviction for a 1999 murder that was chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial”. Also, 50% of Americans consider themselves superstitious. Laurie Hardie is one of the other 50% who is NOT superstitious. Well. Maybe she’s a little – stitious….or not.