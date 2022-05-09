Cruisin’ with Clarkson: Educators will hit the high seas after a Kelly serenade

Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Norwegian Cruise Line

Kelly Clarkson has worked with Norwegian Cruise Lines in the past — she’s the “godmother” of the Norwegian Encore, in fact — but now she’s going to be performing at a special ceremony aboard the cruise line’s newest ship, which is debuting in her home state of Texas this fall.

Kelly is teaming with NCL for its annual Giving Joy program, which recognizes educators with an award ceremony and free cruises. One hundred teachers across the U.S. and Canada will win a trip aboard the Norwegian Prima during its maiden five-day voyage, which embarks from Galveston, Texas, on October 27. Three grand-prize winners will receive an additional cruise, plus thousands of dollars in donations to their schools.

The Giving Joy Award ceremony will be held aboard the ship on October 27, and Kelly will be performing at the event. In a statement, the singer, whose mother was a teacher, says educators “deserve every recognition for their relentless commitment to inspiring students every day.”

She adds, “This community does incredible work, and through this annual program, I get to play a small role in showing our gratitude to these educators with an opportunity of a lifetime.”

You can nominate your own beloved teacher to be one of the 100 winners at NCLGivingJoy.com through June 3. The top vote-getters will join Kelly on the ship.

In other Kelly Clarkson awards news, she and her talk show are up for a whopping nine Daytime Emmys, including Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show and Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.

