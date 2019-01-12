Awesome Weekend POT ROAST!

Pot roast isn’t really a specific recipe or cut of meat, it’s more of a method: Take a big cut of tough beef, sear it if you can prior, then cover and slow cook it with aromatics and liquid (stock, broth, wine, or water) until meltingly tender.

But I will say for BEST RESULTS, for that nice melting-pull-apart goodness, go with a thick cut CHUCK (Shoulder) roast.

I always prep and load crock pot night before, just take out of fridge as you get ready for work and let sit on counter before you begin cooking process so that you’re not at risk of ‘cracking’ your ceramic insert.