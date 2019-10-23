Credit: Yahoo Creative Commons Free Use/Foodista/Leah Rodrigues

CROCK-TOBER: Today’s Crock Pot Recipes for CORN CHOWDER!

October 23, 2019

It’s the time of year when our culinary spirit is energized by the fall harvest.  Today’s flavor is CORN.  So many awesome ways to prepare a hearty corn chowder from basic, creative-layered flavors and non-dairy!

Let’s start with the recipe you see in the photo (HERE)

  • Easy step-by-step with photos (HERE)
  • Corn Chowder with Ham (HERE)
  • DOUBLE the CORN Chowder (HERE)
  • Corn, Potato & Bacon (HERE)
  • Creamy & Dairy FREE Corn Chowder (HERE)

Creative flavor enhancements & tips:  Crab, Hot Peppers, Chicken or Spicy Chorizo

