Slow Cooker AND Instant Pot Chicken Soup and More! [recipe & video]

With our February serving up a ‘wintery coldsnap’, figured we’re not quite ready to put away the slow (or fast) cookers just yet.

Some like the ‘let it slowly simmer and cook all-day’ in the slow cooker (crock pot), or the new and delicious FASTER way the INSTANT POT. Oh, not familiar with that one yet? We’ll get to that one in a few minutes here.

For now, let’s get back to the basics and make some Chicken Soup for the soul. Here’s an easy Slow Cooker recipe (HERE). Your house will smell AMAZING when you get home:)

Now, if you do have an INSTANT POT, you can throw your chicken soup together when you get home from work, and you’re just 45 minutes away from a big bowl of comfort (HERE).

In fact, why stop there! Here are 100 MORE Instant Pot Soup recipes that should get you through the winter, cold and flu months. Check ’em out (HERE).

Or if you prefer, after a long-busy day at work and like walking into the ‘smell of home’ then you are very much like me. The Slow Cooker sits on my kitchen counter almost the entire season. And don’t ya know, I found 100 MORE Slow Cooker Soup recipes (with photos) for you (HERE).

The Instant Pot is still pretty new to me, and some of my co-workers just rave about it.

There are six primary things it does:

Pressure cooker Slow cooker Rice cooker Steamer Warmer It will sauté or brown food and vegetables

It’s a time saver for sure, but the one thing it lacks that I love is that you don’t quite get that ‘smell’ of home cooking. It’s so darn fast! If you want to know more about it, this pretty much sums it up (HERE).

I think all in all, it all really boils down to time. I’ve done some taste testing, and the Instant Pot truly does rock. So, enjoy!