Criticism Could Shorten Your Partners Life

July 1, 2020

Survey says: Negativity in a relationships fuels anxiety, depression, and loneliness  which have all been tied to earlier deaths.

Research has shown that people who are married generally live longer than people who are single.

New research clarifies that the “quality” of the relationship plays a huge role

in the impact on a person’s mortality risk.

The old saying is “happy wife, happy life,”

but that will only be true if that wife or hubby isn’t hypercritical of their partner.

new study found that the stress of having a partner who doles out constant criticism

can lead to poor health and even earlier death in an individual.

Full Story: HERE

 

 

About Laurie Hardie

Avatar
Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
