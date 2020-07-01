Criticism Could Shorten Your Partners Life

Survey says: Negativity in a relationships fuels anxiety, depression, and loneliness which have all been tied to earlier deaths.

Research has shown that people who are married generally live longer than people who are single.

New research clarifies that the “quality” of the relationship plays a huge role

in the impact on a person’s mortality risk.

The old saying is “happy wife, happy life,”

but that will only be true if that wife or hubby isn’t hypercritical of their partner.

A new study found that the stress of having a partner who doles out constant criticism

can lead to poor health and even earlier death in an individual.

