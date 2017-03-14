Filth hygiene dirt trash garbage concept. Nerdy girl holding nose. Young blonde in glasses pinching to stop odor. Bad disgusting smell.

Who Dunks Pizza in Milk!?

There’s a (disgusting) new craze that is trending: dunking your pizza into a glass of milk! This totally blew Twitter up, Allan & Ashley certainly have strong opinions as well! Is it delicious or devastating? We talk to listeners about crazy foods THEY like! What’s YOUR crazy food craving? Listen here!

pt 1

pt 2

pt 3

