Crash the Honorary Cadbury Bunny

The annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts are over, and a new top rabbit has been crowned.

For the first time, a feline won the contest, making Crash the first kitty to serve as the iconic Cadbury Bunny.

Crash, an 8-year-old orange and white, one-eyed rescue cat from Boise, Idaho, earned the honor after receiving “an impressive number of votes” from animal lovers across the country, according to Cadbury. As the winner of the tryouts, Crash will receive $5,000 for himself and a shelter of his choice as well as a starring role in Cadbury’s famous Clucking Bunny commercial.

“We are jumping with joy to hear Crash is the next Cadbury Bunny but not surprised as he is always the center of attention in any room,” Crash’s owner, Maddie Corey, said in a statement.

“He’s been through so much over the past few years, and we appreciate the love his friends, family, and cat enthusiasts across the country have shown,” she added.

Crash was rescued following a “devastating car accident” that left him severely injured and with one eye. He was placed in a local shelter to recover from the incident and quickly won over the hearts of the staff with “his quirky, outgoing personality,” eventually becoming a full-time resident shelter cat.

He “charms” shelter guests by performing tricks like the high five, which Cadbury noted would be “purrfect preparation” for his role in the upcoming Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial, debuting March 25.

