CowAppriciationDay

July 8, 2019

Dress up like a cow and get a free entree.

The deal is only good from opening until 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 9.

For costume ideas, you can check out Chick-fil-A’s collection of photos from previous Cow Appreciation Days.

The celebration has been ongoing since 2005. Last year more than 1.95 million customers dressed like cows so they could

Eat Mor Chikin,” according to the chain.

If you want to share your awesome outfit, or check out the best-dressed bovine impersonators, use the hashtag #CowAppreciationDay.

