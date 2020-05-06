Credit: BigStockPhoto

Covid Socks?

May 6, 2020

“Desperate times call for high fashion.”

That’s the tagline atop @covidsocks,

an Instagram page run by Katie Hammond, a nurse at Harborview Medical Center.

The account features pictures of colorful, often zany socks worn by nursing staff

across UW Medicine as well as photo submissions from medical professionals a

cross the country who Hammond knows from her years as a traveling nurse.

 “Socks as comedic coping strategy during COVID-19”

 It’s a “THING”!

Full Story and Pics: HERE

