COVID shut-downs and family lock downs leads CBS to bring back Sunday night movies

ViacomCBS/Paramount Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — In response to the shutdown of production on its original programming due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CBS announced on Friday that it is bringing back a tradition from an earlier time: Sunday night movies.

Each week at 8 p.m. ET during the month of May, the network will feature five acclaimed films from the Paramount Pictures library, including Forrest Gump, Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Mission: Impossible and Titanic.

“It’s a five-week programming event with epic films, iconic stars and brilliant stories that viewers love…and love to watch together,” Noriko Kelley, Executive Vice President, Program Planning and Scheduling, CBS Entertainment, said in a statement on Tuesday.

