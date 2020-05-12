Credit: BigStockPhoto

Covid Food Swap

May 12, 2020

We’ve got spuds, do you have any toiletries?

It all happened when farmers in Othello had too many potatoes,

and a call from a man in Bothell.

He knew a farmer in Othello that had tens of thousands of pounds of potatoes

to get rid of but no way to move them.

That call started a movement that has blossomed into something amazing —

a food swapping program that crosses the Cascades.

We have food banks that need food.

Washington farmers have food they can’t sell,

but also can’t get to food banks.

Woodinville may have found an answer that will help everyone involved.

Problem solved!!!

Nice work!

