COVID cuts: Sarah Michelle Gellar hopes to dissuade fans from cutting their own hair with Buffy throwback photo

ABC/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) — If there’s one piece of advice Sarah Michelle Gellar hopes her fans take, it’s “do not cut your own hair.” However, with beauty salons and barbers across the nation closed for over a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s understandable why some people are becoming desperate enough to take the risk.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star threw it back to her old show on Thursday to give fans a powerful reminder why they should be patient and put the kitchen scissors back in the drawer.

The throwback photo, which also reads “How some of y’alls quarantine haircuts are looking,” is a screenshot from the series’ Christmas episode “Amends” from season three, an episode that has become somewhat infamous for the haircut Sarah rocked on screen for the special.

Basically, her character sported very short, choppy and uneven bangs — going down in history as the worst haircut to ever be featured in the long-running supernatural drama.

Gellar marveled sarcastically in the photo’s caption, “What’s funny is, I was just contemplating an at home haircut.” Safe to say she fully realized at-home haircuts are just not worth it.

The 43-year-old actress joins a growing list of celebrities and hairstylists pleading with fans not to dye or cut their hair at home during the pandemic.

Pink had the most memorable cautionary tale, revealing last month that she decided to give herself a buzz cut after having one too many and the end result was downright awful.

